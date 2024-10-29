Bruce Willis spotted smiling on car outing after dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis has been pictured smiling on a car, marking a positive moment for fans since his dementia diagnosis.

The Die Hard actor, 69, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2023, after he retired from acting the previous year due to aphasia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. His wife Emma Heming Willis as well as ex-wife Demi Moore have provided fans with health updates on the legendary actor ever since.The most recent update came earlier this month from Demi, 61, who said her ex-husband was ‘stable’.They were married between 1987 and 2000 and have three children together – Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 – and they still remain close friends.Speaking at the 2024 Hamptons International Film Festival, according to Film News, she said: ‘The disease is what the disease is. And I think you have to be in real deep acceptance of what that is. But for where he’s at, he is stable.’Demi also spoke of how she tells her kids to behave around their dad: ‘What I always encourage is to just meet [him] where [he’s] at. When you’re holding on to what was, I think it’s a losing game.’Now, Bruce has been spotted taking a drive in the passenger seat of a car, wearing a cap – as he has on a number of occasions in recent months.This time though fans will be happy to see the legendary actor was smiling, looking in good spirits as enjoyed a drive through the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles.Earlier this year his wife Emma, 48 – who the actor married in 2009 and shares daughters Mabel, 12 and Evelyn, 10 with – hit back at claims Bruce had ‘no joy’ left in his life after the diagnosis.This time last year Bruce’s longtime friend and Moonlighting director Glenn Gordon Caron revealed the actor was no longer ‘totally verbal’.

