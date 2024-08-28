Brussels hosts first NATO-Iraq high-level political dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first High-Level Political Dialogue between Iraq and NATO was held in Brussels on Tuesday, with Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, leading discussions on enhancing the partnership.

Key topics included completing capacity-building efforts for Iraqi security forces, border security, combating drug trafficking and terrorism, and addressing the situation at the Al-Hol camp in northern Syria, which is run by the PKK/YPG terror group, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Al-Araji emphasized that NATO's mission in Iraq is not combat-oriented but advisory at the ministerial level.He affirmed Baghdad's commitment to continuing cooperation and dialogue with NATO to strengthen Iraq's security, stability, and counterterrorism capabilities.NATO representatives acknowledged Iraq's crucial role in regional security and stability. Both sides expressed readiness to implement the agreed-upon defense capacity-building package.Al-Araji also conveyed Iraq's desire to hold the next High-Level Political Dialogue meeting in Baghdad.

News.Az