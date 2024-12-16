Brussels sues UK over free movement law violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brussels approached the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Monday, seeking legal action against the UK for alleged violations of free movement laws following Brexit, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The move marks the first major dispute between the two sides since Labour took power in Britain earlier this year.The EU Commission announced the move in a statement, accusing the UK of "several shortcomings" in its implementation of the agreements reached at the end of 2020.The EU claims that Britain has not fully upheld the rights of European nationals and their families who lived in the UK before Brexit."After carefully assessing the replies of the United Kingdom, the Commission maintains that several elements of the grievances remain unaddressed, including the rights of workers and the rights of extended family members," the commission said.The UK formally left the EU in early 2020, with the Brexit deal guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens already living in Britain to remain.However, the EU first raised concerns in May 2020, alleging that British legislation had unduly restricted the beneficiaries of the free movement law. A letter of formal notice was sent, but unresolved issues have led to this escalation.The allegations focus on workers’ rights and provisions for extended family members of EU nationals. Brussels claims these areas remain non-compliant with the agreed terms.The legal action presents a challenge for the Labour government, which has sought to mend relations with the EU following years of strained post-Brexit diplomacy under Conservative leadership.Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed a desire for a closer partnership with Brussels during talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in October.Earlier this month, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves attended a meeting of eurozone finance ministers, marking the first such engagement by a British chancellor since Brexit.The referral to the CJEU marks the latest phase of the EU's infringement procedure against the UK. The court will assess whether Britain has violated its obligations under the withdrawal agreement.

News.Az