Bus with Israeli tourists in Egypt subjected to fire

A bus with Israeli tourists was shelled in Alexandria, Egypt, News.az reports.

About 7 people were killed and 1 person was injured. The victims are citizens of Israel and Egypt.

The policeman who committed the incident has been arrested.

Note that a combined attack was launched against Israel yesterday morning. From the beginning, a massive bombardment of rockets began from the Gaza Strip, followed by militant infiltration by land, water and air.


