Bushehr nuclear plant hit by projectile, Iran’s atomic body says

In a statement on Friday, the AEOI said the projectile hit the plant earlier in the day, adding that initial reports indicated the incident caused no human, financial or technical damage, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that, despite the projectile hitting the plant’s premises, no sections of the facility were harmed,” it said.

The plant is fully operational and contains significant quantities of radioactive materials, the statement noted, warning that any damage to the facility could lead to a serious nuclear incident with irreparable consequences for the region.

“Such actions create serious risks to regional security and safety.”

The statement emphasised that targeting peaceful nuclear facilities constitutes a clear violation of international regulations and obligations regarding the immunity of such sites from military attacks.

The AEOI referenced the attacks in another statement earlier in the day, criticising what it described as the inaction of international bodies, especially the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in the face of such “savage acts”, and calling the response “astonishing”.

Also on Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that Iran’s civilian infrastructure facilities were targeted during what he called the aggression that began late last month.

He pledged that Iran would exact a “heavy price” for the Israeli regime’s attacks on infrastructure, while also arguing that the strikes contradicted US President Donald Trump’s claim that he had extended a self-described pause in attacks targeting the Islamic Republic.