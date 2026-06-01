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Toronto police seize $2.5 million worth of fake soccer gear ahead of World Cup

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Toronto police seize $2.5 million worth of fake soccer gear ahead of World Cup
Source: Reuters

Less than two weeks before the World Cup kicks off, Toronto ​Police announced on Monday that ‌they made the largest known seizure of counterfeit soccer jerseys in Canadian history.

Officers seized over ​C$3.5 million ($2.53 million) worth of ​counterfeit merchandise from a Mississauga warehouse, they ⁠said, including more than 16,000 fraudulent ​jerseys and flags bearing fake FIFA, ​Nike (NKE.N), opens new tab, Adidas (ADSGn.DE), opens new tab and Puma branding, as well as two counterfeit World Cup trophies, News.az reports, citing Reuters

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Two men have been ​arrested and charged, the police said.

Toronto ​is expecting more than 300,000 visitors during the ‌World ⁠Cup with six matches to be played in the city, including Canada's opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June ​12.

A complaint ​to the ⁠Toronto Police Service FIFA Planning Team Investigative Unit in May ​alleged that the accused were ​supplying ⁠products to retail stores and acting as a distributor of fraudulent merchandise.

The items ⁠have ​an estimated street value ​of C$3,564,000, police said.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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