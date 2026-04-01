Bushehr nuclear power plant faces serious challenges

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Alexey Likhachev, head of the Rosatom State Corporation, announced on April 1 that the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) is not becoming quieter, with explosions being recorded just hundreds of meters from the city.

"It's not getting any quieter on the Bushehr. We are detecting explosions literally hundreds of meters away from the town — 700m, 990m," Likhachev said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, a VGTRK journalist, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The head of Rosatom noted that the final evacuation of personnel from the station is being prepared this week — over 200 people are to leave Bushehr. At the same time, he stressed that after the end of the large-scale evacuation, 50 volunteers will remain at the nuclear power plant.

On April 28, Likhachev announced the evacuation of 163 employees from the Bushehr NPP. He also added that several dozen people may remain at the site to ensure the operability and safety of the equipment.

On March 24, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the IAEA's response to threats to nuclear security in the Middle East was inadequate. According to him, what is happening in the Middle East poses a threat not only to regional, but also to global stability, including world trade, energy security and international transport links.

News.Az