Cambodia captures Thai BTR-3E1 armored personnel carrier
Soldiers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces have captured a Thai BTR-3E1 Ukrainian-made armored personnel carrier. Photo credits: T-55AM1
Troops from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces have captured a Thai-operated BTR-3E1 armored personnel carrier manufactured in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing the Militarnyi.
Military observer T-55AM1 shared images of the vehicle on X. Reports indicate the Thai crew abandoned the APC along a stretch of the Thai–Cambodian border.
Judging by the photo, the APC may have accidentally entered a ditch separating the road from agricultural land while reversing. The crew likely could not recover the vehicle and was forced to leave it behind.