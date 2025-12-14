Cambodia captures Thai BTR-3E1 armored personnel carrier

Soldiers of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces have captured a Thai BTR-3E1 Ukrainian-made armored personnel carrier. Photo credits: T-55AM1

+ ↺ − 16 px

Troops from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces have captured a Thai-operated BTR-3E1 armored personnel carrier manufactured in Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing the Militarnyi.

Military observer T-55AM1 shared images of the vehicle on X. Reports indicate the Thai crew abandoned the APC along a stretch of the Thai–Cambodian border.

Judging by the photo, the APC may have accidentally entered a ditch separating the road from agricultural land while reversing. The crew likely could not recover the vehicle and was forced to leave it behind.

The BTR-3E1 was captured without visible damage and is believed to be fully operational. It could potentially be used against Thai forces in the future. Thailand has previously deployed other Ukrainian-made weapons in Cambodia, including Oplot-T main battle tanks.

News.Az