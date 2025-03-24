Canada calls early election to challenge Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called for an early election on April 28, pledging to counter U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff impositions and annexation threats, on Sunday.

Carney, sworn in as prime minister on March 14 after winning the Liberal leadership race, said he's asking Canadians for a mandate to deal with Trump and build an economy that works for everyone, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"We are facing the most significant crisis of our lifetimes because of President Trump's unjustified trade actions and his threats to our sovereignty," Carney said. "President Trump claims that Canada isn't a real country. He wants to break us, so America can own us. We will not let that happen."

Carney outlined his vision for a stronger economy and a more secure Canada. "There is so much more to do to secure Canada, to invest in Canada, to build Canada, to unite Canada. That's why I'm asking for a strong positive mandate from my fellow Canadians," he said.

Trump has repeatedly challenged Canada's sovereignty by dismissing its borders as artificial and asking it to become the "51st state" of America, besides imposing tariffs on a range of goods from its northern neighbor.

"They want our resources. They want our water. They want our land. They want our country. Never," Carney said at a rally in Newfoundland.

Carney still hasn't had a phone call with Trump, pledging not to meet the U.S. leader until he recognizes Canadian sovereignty.

Right before Carney's announcement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre launched his party's election campaign, vowing to stand up to Trump and his threats of annexation.

"I will insist the president recognizes the independence and sovereignty of Canada. I will insist he stops tariffing our nation," he said.

Poilievre said a "lost Liberal decade" has left Canada weak and vulnerable on the world stage.

Other major parties, including the New Democratic Party, the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party, also launched their campaigns.

With the election now expected to revolve around who is best equipped to take on Trump, the U.S. leader claimed not to care.

"I don't care who wins up there," Trump said.

"But just a little while ago, before I got involved and totally changed the election, which I don't care about ... the Conservative was leading by 35 points," he said.

Polls updated on Sunday showed that the Liberals are leading with the potential to win the majority seats of the parliament and the Conservatives are catching up.

According to Elections Canada, the agency responsible for conducting elections, the campaign will end on April 27, one day before the election day.

