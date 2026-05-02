Inoue defeats Nakatani to retain undisputed titles in Tokyo superfight - VIDEO

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Naoya Inoue has successfully defended his undisputed super bantamweight titles with a unanimous decision victory over Junto Nakatani in a historic all-Japanese clash at the Tokyo Dome.

The highly anticipated bout, held on May 2 in front of a packed crowd of around 50,000 spectators, saw two undefeated fighters meet at the peak of their careers. Inoue entered the ring as the reigning champion with a perfect record, while Nakatani also arrived unbeaten, setting the stage for one of the biggest fights in Japanese boxing history, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Over 12 rounds, Inoue demonstrated superior precision, ring control, and tactical awareness. Judges scored the contest 116-112 twice and 115-113, confirming a clear but competitive win for the champion.

Despite the result, Nakatani posed a serious challenge, particularly in the middle rounds, where his size and southpaw stance created problems. However, Inoue gradually took control in the later stages, using sharp combinations and body shots to break down his opponent and secure the decision.

The victory marks another milestone for Inoue, extending his unbeaten record and reinforcing his reputation as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. It also represents his latest successful defense of the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles, further cementing his dominance in the division.

The fight was widely described as a “Fight of the Century” in Japan, reflecting both the quality of the matchup and the global attention it attracted. The atmosphere inside the Tokyo Dome matched expectations, with both fighters receiving strong support from the home crowd.

On the undercard, Takuma Inoue, Naoya’s younger brother, also impressed by defending his WBC bantamweight title with a dominant performance against Kazuto Ioka, adding further significance to the event.

Following the bout, Inoue praised Nakatani’s skill and resilience, acknowledging the challenge posed by his compatriot. He indicated plans to rest after a demanding schedule, having fought multiple times over the past year.

The result leaves Inoue firmly at the top of the super bantamweight division, while Nakatani suffers the first defeat of his professional career but remains a leading contender for future title opportunities.

News.Az