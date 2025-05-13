Yandex metrika counter

Canada's Carney reveals economy-focused cabinet amid US trade conflict

  • World
  • Share
Canada's Carney reveals economy-focused cabinet amid US trade conflict
New cabinet minister and secretaries of state arrive for their swearing in

Prime Minister Mark Carney has introduced a new team, vowing "decisive action" on his bold economic agenda amid a trade war with the US and President Donald Trump's ongoing comments challenging Canada's sovereignty.

The new cabinet of 28 ministers includes some significant changes, including a new foreign minister to handle the currently fraught US-Canada relationship, News.Az reports citing BBC.

"Canada's new ministry is built to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve," Carney said in a statement.

The reshuffle - two weeks after the elections - brings a mix of familiar names as well as political newcomers.

A new US-Canada team


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      