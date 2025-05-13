Canada's Carney reveals economy-focused cabinet amid US trade conflict

Carney has made a number of changes to the core team of ministers handling the strained relationship with its southern neighbour.

It comes after Carney's recently meeting with Trump at the White House, after which he said Trump was willing to negotiate a new trade deal.

Veteran member of parliament (MP), Dominic Leblanc, who has overseen a number of cabinet positions, most recently international trade, will now focus on Canada-US trade and breaking down internal trade barriers within the country - a key campaign pledge.

Toronto-area MP Maninder Sidhu, takes over for Minister of International Trade.

Carney has also named a new foreign minister, Anita Anand, who held a number of top roles in former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, including defence.

Melanie Joly was shuffled out of foreign affairs and given the industry portfolio.

Former justice minister Gary Anandasangaree now takes on the role of public safety, a department that will oversee border security, which Trump has cited as a key reason for imposing tariffs on Canada as well as Mexico.

David McGuinty, who previously held that position, now oversees defence.

Two prominent names have been pushed out of the cabinet - Bill Blair, who oversaw defence, and Jonathan Wilkinson, natural resources minister.

Rookie MP Tim Hodgson, first elected in April, is taking over at natural resources.