Canada's Carney reveals economy-focused cabinet amid US trade conflict
New cabinet minister and secretaries of state arrive for their swearing in
Prime Minister Mark Carney has introduced a new team, vowing "decisive action" on his bold economic agenda amid a trade war with the US and President Donald Trump's ongoing comments challenging Canada's sovereignty.
The new cabinet of 28 ministers includes some significant changes, including a new foreign minister to handle the currently fraught US-Canada relationship, News.Az reports citing BBC.
"Canada's new ministry is built to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve," Carney said in a statement.
The reshuffle - two weeks after the elections - brings a mix of familiar names as well as political newcomers.
A new US-Canada team