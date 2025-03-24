Canada's federal election set for April 28

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Canadian federal election is scheduled for April 28, following the dissolution of Parliament. It will involve 343 district elections across the country, with the party that wins the most seats forming the government.

In anticipation of the federal election, Vote for Hong Kong (Vote4HK) Canada published a briefing on the priorities of Hong Kongers in Canada for the upcoming federal election. This follows four months of research and analysis into the policy priorities of the Hong Kong community in Canada, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The top three issues identified by survey respondents include:

Waiting time for visa or permanent residency approval (72%)

Cost of living (40.6%)

Employment opportunities for oneself or family members (27%)

The top three policy priorities identified by survey respondents include:

Expediting the processing of permanent residency applications (84.3%)

Combating community crimes (74.2%)

Combating the overseas surveillance, harassment, or intimidation of dissidents by the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong governments (65.6%)

The briefing also includes analysis into how the Hong Konger population is dispersed throughout the provinces and territories of Canada and identifies federal electoral districts with significant Hong Konger populations that could determine the outcome of the federal election.

We would like to thank the Hong Kong Watch volunteers across Canada whose efforts made this project possible.

The Vote4HK Canada initiative is inspired by Vote4HK UK, with whom Hong Kong Watch has collaborated to encourage British National (Overseas) Hong Kongers to meet with their local candidates and learn about the different political parties leading up to the 2024 UK general election. At the encouragement of Vote4HK UK, Hong Kong Watch undertook a similar initiative in Canada to engage the Hong Kong diaspora in understanding and participating in the Canadian political landscape.

News.Az