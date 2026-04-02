IRGC claims it shot down American fighter jet - VIDEO

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has once again claimed it shot down an enemy fighter jet, continuing a pattern of disputed wartime statements amid the ongoing regional conflict.

According to Iranian reports, air defense systems allegedly targeted and destroyed a aircraft. However, no independent verification has been provided, and details about the aircraft’s origin remain unclear, News.az reports.

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Similar claims in recent weeks have been repeatedly rejected by the United States. U.S. Central Command has previously described such reports as “false,” insisting that no American fighter jets have been downed by Iranian forces.

The latest statement follows earlier Iranian assertions about downing U.S. F-15 and F-18 aircraft, all of which were denied by Washington.

Analysts say the conflicting narratives highlight the information warfare aspect of the conflict, where both sides seek to shape public perception alongside military operations.

News.Az