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Artemis 2 crew orbits Earth before heading to the Moon

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Artemis 2 crew orbits Earth before heading to the Moon
Photo credit: plus.nasa.gov

NASA's Artemis 2 crew is currently orbiting Earth, preparing for a critical engine burn later tonight that will propel them toward the moon.

The translunar injection burn will fire for about 30 minutes, setting the spacecraft on a path not only to the moon but also back to Earth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The crew is currently traveling at about 3,200 miles per hour, but their speed will increase to about 25,000 miles per hour later in the mission, 

The astronauts have a packed schedule for the day. After getting some sleep, they will test essential systems, including the potable water dispenser, the toilet and the system that removes carbon dioxide from the air.

They will rearrange Orion's interior to function as a living and workspace. The crew will also practice docking with the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage, which is basically one of their used-up fuel tanks. This practice is crucial because later missions will require docking with the moon lander.

Each astronaut will get a quick workout on the spacecraft's flywheel exercise device. After some sleep and dinner, the day will be complete for the Artemis 2 team in space and on the ground.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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