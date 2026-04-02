Artemis 2 crew orbits Earth before heading to the Moon

The translunar injection burn will fire for about 30 minutes, setting the spacecraft on a path not only to the moon but also back to Earth, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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The crew is currently traveling at about 3,200 miles per hour, but their speed will increase to about 25,000 miles per hour later in the mission,
The astronauts have a packed schedule for the day. After getting some sleep, they will test essential systems, including the potable water dispenser, the toilet and the system that removes carbon dioxide from the air.
Each astronaut will get a quick workout on the spacecraft's flywheel exercise device. After some sleep and dinner, the day will be complete for the Artemis 2 team in space and on the ground.