Mexico plane crash killed at least 3

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At least three people were killed and one seriously injured when a small aircraft crashed Thursday in Huejotzingo in central Mexican state of Puebla, authorities said.

According to Puebla's Civil Protection agency, the aircraft went down minutes after taking off from the Hermanos Serdan International Airport, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Witnesses said the plane descended rapidly near a local highway before crashing into the farmland.

Three people died at the scene, while a fourth was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Civil Protection said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Local media reported the aircraft may belong to an aviation school. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

News.Az