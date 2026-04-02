Explosion at Armenian military training ground leaves one dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 29-year-old serviceman has been killed in an explosion at a military training ground operated by the Armenian Ministry of Defence in the enlarged community of Bagramyan in the country’s Armavir region, according to local media.

Another soldier, aged 39, was injured and has been taken to a military hospital for treatment, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the explosion. The identities of those involved and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still being established.

No further details have been released at this stage.

News.Az