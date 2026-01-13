Canada urges its citizens to leave Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada has urged its citizens to urgently leave Iran, News.az reports.

“Canadians currently in Iran should leave the country now if possible. Many airlines have suspended flights to and from Iran, but it is possible to cross the border by land. The land borders with Armenia and Türkiye are open, and Canadian passport holders do not require a visa to enter these countries,” the Canadian government said.

News.Az