Canva back online after brief global outage

Design platform Canva experienced a temporary outage on Monday, leaving users around the world unable to access their accounts or edit projects.

The issue began earlier in the day, with thousands of users reporting login errors, slow loading times, and problems saving designs, News.Az reports.

According to user reports on social media and Downdetector, the outage affected Canva’s web and mobile platforms. The company has since confirmed that the issue has been resolved and that services are now running normally.

