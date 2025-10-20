Amazon Web Services down; major platforms affected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a widespread outage on Monday, affecting thousands of digital services and taking much of the internet offline.

Platforms relying on AW, including Ring, Snapchat, Roblox, Canva, Fortnite, Duolingo, and many others, reported disruptions, according to Down Detector, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Experts at Game Union TV described the outage as a collapse of AWS infrastructure, impacting clients ranging from Asana and Crunchyroll to McDonald’s and Roblox.

Several companies issued apologies on social media for service disruptions. Cielco Wigle Inc and Yala Softwares both confirmed temporary service interruptions due to the AWS outage. A Coinbase spokesperson said many users were unable to access the platform, but assured that all funds are safe and updates were being provided.

Ironically, even AWS’s own support portal was down, displaying a “service page is currently unavailable” message. No official comment has yet been released by Amazon regarding the outage.

News.Az