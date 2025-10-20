Canva down, users report service outages

+ ↺ − 16 px

Popular graphic design and presentation platform Canva is currently experiencing downtime, with several hundred users reporting that the application is not operational.

According to DownDetector, over 550 users have flagged issues with the software, many sharing their frustrations on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Users on X joked about marketing and social media managers struggling to cope with Canva being down, highlighting the platform’s central role in digital workflows.

Others questioned Canva's servers, suggesting that these downtimes have become all too frequent.

In light of the recent downtime, Canva has come out with a statement, vowing to fix the issue at the earliest while sharing a link that can help users track latest updates.



"Not the ideal situation right now, but we're working on it. You can check http://canvastatus.com for updates. We'll keep you posted!" Canva posted on X.

News.Az