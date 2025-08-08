Canyon fire sparks evacuations for thousands North of Los Angeles

+ ↺ − 16 px

A rapidly spreading brush fire known as the Canyon Fire has forced thousands to evacuate in the mountainous areas north of Los Angeles. The fire ignited Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. and quickly expanded to over 1,500 acres within five hours, with zero containment reported late in the day, according to Ventura County emergency officials.

The fire is burning just south of Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest, near Lake Castaic — a popular recreation area that was heavily damaged earlier this year by the Hughes Fire. The Hughes Fire burned roughly 15 square miles in six hours and led to evacuation orders or warnings affecting 50,000 people, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Currently, around 4,200 residents and 1,400 structures in Los Angeles County are under mandatory evacuation orders, with an additional 12,500 residents issued evacuation warnings. Ventura County’s evacuation zones are less populated, though 56 people were evacuated from the Lake Piru recreation area.

Firefighters are battling the blaze with 250 personnel on the ground, supported by helicopters and other air resources. Officials cite hot, dry weather, rugged terrain, and abundant dry fuel as factors driving the fire’s rapid spread.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger urged residents to heed evacuation orders immediately, warning that “extreme heat and low humidity” are creating dangerous conditions where flames can spread with alarming speed.

The Canyon Fire comes amid heightened wildfire activity in California. The Gifford Fire in Central California has grown to nearly 100,000 acres and remains only 15% contained, threatening hundreds of homes and injuring at least four people.

State fire officials warn that wildfire risk will remain elevated across much of inland California through the weekend due to an ongoing heat wave, persistent drought, and drying vegetation—factors that make August and September the most dangerous months for wildfires in the region.

