Car crashes into Russian consulate in Sydney - VIDEO

A vehicle rammed into the front gates of the Russian Consulate-General in Sydney’s Woollahra district on Monday morning.

Police confirmed that the driver has been taken into custody following the incident, News.Az reports, citing NZ Herald.

Images show the vehicle has gone through the gate and on to the grass outside the consulate building, coming to rest at the foot of a flagpole.

Police say a man in his 30s has been arrested and is cooperating with police.

In a statement, NSW Police say they were called to Fullerton St to reports of an unauthorised vehicle parked in a driveway.

"On arrival, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attempted to speak to the driver; however, he allegedly drove his vehicle into the gates of the property," the statement read.

"A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

"A 24-year-old constable sustained an injury to his hand and was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics."

