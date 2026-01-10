Carbon monoxide kills four miners in N. Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least four miners died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a precious stones mine in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province on Friday, local police said.

The incident happened in Khash district when toxic gas built up inside the underground mine, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar told reporters. The victims’ bodies were later recovered and returned to their families, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The accident is the latest in a series of fatal mining incidents in the province. In October 2025, two miners were killed when a tunnel collapsed at a gold site in the region.

Authorities and local observers say unregulated mining operations, limited safety equipment, and the reliance on untrained labor continue to contribute to recurring workplace accidents in Afghanistan’s resource-rich areas.

News.Az