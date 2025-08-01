Cardano price prediction: $2 ADA projections not enough to stop holders turning towards this XRP rival

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cardano price prediction talk is loud again, but many holders are already looking past a simple $2 target and toward Remittix, an XRP‑style payments play with growing traction. In Cardano news circles, the chart dominates, yet rotation is real: Remittix has raised over 17.7 million from 574 million tokens at $0.0876 each, and keeps showing up on the next 100x crypto and top crypto under $1 screens.

Cardano price prediction signals vs rotation pressure

Cardano price prediction threads note ADA fell 3.7 percent in 24 hours to $0.795. Cardano news also highlights a symmetrical triangle near resistance that some traders say could fuel a push toward $1.40 to $1.60 if buyers step in. Another Cardano price prediction from recent coverage tagged $1.35 on pattern strength and Glacier Airdrop buzz.

Cardano news points to leverage getting flushed, with over 6 million in longs closed in two days. That cleanup helps the chart, but Cardano news also shows a tug of war between buyers and sellers, which is why a clean $2 Cardano price prediction feels slow to many.

While ADA builds structure, investors are scanning for crypto with real utility and low cap crypto gems that can move faster than a steady Cardano price prediction. That is where Remittix enters most watchlists labeled next big altcoin 2025, and best DeFi projects 2025. Alongside Cardano news, scanners now flag low gas fee crypto, crypto staking pathways, and how to buy crypto early style entries in fresh payment tokens.

Why holders are pivoting to Remittix

Remittix is pitched as an XRP rival for modern cross‑border rails. The story is simple to follow, which helps in choppy markets. It targets real settlement flows, not just hype. For investors who see ADA as a slower mover, this narrative stands out as a high growth crypto idea while Cardano news remains mixed. Here are the signals investors cite:

Over 17.7 million raised with strong community traction

Audited by CertiK for security and transparency

Deflationary tokenomics aimed at long term holder value

Business API designed for freelancers and global payouts

Cross chain roadmap to widen liquidity routes

Wallet beta launches September 15, 2025 with full crypto wallet functionality

Where attention is moving next

A steady Cardano price prediction toward 2 can still play out, but rotating a slice to a payment token with clearer upside is the theme many discuss in Cardano news threads. That is why lists for next big altcoin 2025, buy RTX token, and best long term crypto investment keep pointing to Remittix as the new altcoin to watch.

News.Az