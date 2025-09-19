Yandex metrika counter

Cardi B releases long-awaited ‘Am I the Drama?’ album

Photo: Getty Images

Seven years after her groundbreaking debut "Invasion of Privacy", Cardi B has made her long-awaited return with her sophomore album "Am I the Drama?", released Friday.

The Grammy winner’s comeback comes just days after announcing her fourth pregnancy — her first child with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs — and less than two weeks after winning a legal battle in Los Angeles, News.Az reports, citing AP.

With a title that nods to the scrutiny that has trailed her career, Cardi B channels the swirl of headlines into music that doubles down on her strengths: blunt confidence, playful wit and sharp-edged bravado. The 23-track project features collaborations with Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Megan Thee Stallion, Cash Cobain, Kehlani, Summer Walker and Tyla.


