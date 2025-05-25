Cargo Dragon spacecraft successfully splashes down near California

+ ↺ − 16 px

The reusable cargo spacecraft Cargo Dragon, which undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) on May 23, successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the southern coast of California on Sunday, News.Az informs via SpaceX.

"The ship's splashdown has been confirmed," the statement said.

It is noted that after the ship was brought down from orbit, its descent capsule made a soft landing with the help of a parachute system at 01:46 East Coast time of the United States (09:46 Baku time). It will be lifted aboard the SpaceX rescue ship, which is in the splashdown area.

The Cargo Dragon descent capsule delivered to Earth the results of experiments conducted by the ISS crew in orbit, weighing a total of about 1.6 tons. It is currently the only ISS supply spacecraft capable of returning cargo to Earth.

The Cargo Dragon spacecraft has been a part of the ISS as part of the CRS-32 mission since April 22. It delivered about three tons of food to the station, as well as equipment and materials for dozens of scientific experiments.

News.Az