Central Asia considers its own economic bloc

A Washington-based policy institute has launched a new initiative advocating the creation of a regional economic grouping for Central Asia, aiming to strengthen trade integration and reduce dependence on external powers.

The New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy (NLI) introduced the concept of a Silk Seven-Plus (S7+), a proposed trade-oriented economic bloc that would gradually unite the five Central Asian states with Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and eventually Pakistan. The long-term vision is to establish a regional organization comparable to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stretching from the Caspian Basin to the Arabian Sea, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to NLI’s report, Central Asia remains the only region in the world without a regional bloc composed exclusively of its own states. While individual countries participate in organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union and BRICS, those platforms are largely driven by external powers, notably China and Russia. The S7+ concept seeks to create a regional framework where Central Asian states set their own economic agenda.

The initiative is designed to roll out in three phases. The first stage focuses on building sustainable joint mechanisms among the five Central Asian nations and Azerbaijan to address shared challenges, including water resource management, electricity distribution, artificial intelligence development, reducing trade barriers, and improving higher education and workforce training. Later phases would aim to integrate Afghanistan, followed by Pakistan, into the emerging economic system.

NLI argues that deeper regional cooperation could significantly expand Central Asia’s access to global markets. Because the region is landlocked, limited access to seaports constrains exports of natural resources and critical minerals to markets such as the United States, Europe, and Japan. A broader economic bloc including Afghanistan and Pakistan could help overcome geographic isolation and strengthen supply chain connectivity.

The report also highlights potential peace dividends. Integrating Afghanistan into a regional trade network could contribute to reducing poverty-driven instability by creating economic alternatives to long-standing cycles of conflict and radicalization.

However, NLI acknowledges serious obstacles. Afghanistan’s political situation remains uncertain, distrust persists in Central Asia–Pakistan relations, and both China and Russia may resist a regional organization that excludes their influence. Despite these challenges, the institute notes that Central Asian leaders are showing growing interest in regional unity as they balance historical legacies with future economic ambitions.

News.Az