News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Central Asia
Tag:
Central Asia
Is Japan becoming the new strategic counterweight to China in Central Asia?
27 Dec 2025-20:01
Kazakhstan emerges as regional leader in AI readiness
25 Dec 2025-18:29
Kyrgyzstan’s stablecoin to hit global exchanges
24 Dec 2025-15:32
UNICEF urges careful design of social media rules for children
23 Dec 2025-17:56
Japan, Central Asian nations seek stable supply of resources
20 Dec 2025-12:43
Central Asian nations to wrap up the year with summit in Japan
19 Dec 2025-00:55
Sherzod Pulatov: Kazakhstan a 'true home' for all ethnic communities - INTERVIEW
18 Dec 2025-07:55
How India is replacing Central Asian migrants in Russia
16 Dec 2025-22:32
World Bank, Vakifbank to fund $1.7b for Turkish SMEs
16 Dec 2025-11:48
China uses education as soft power in Central Asia
15 Dec 2025-22:15
Latest News
Israel-Syria deal could expand Abraham Accords, U.S. envoy tells 'Post'
Greenland’s parties dismiss Trump’s US takeover threat
Musk's Grok criticized for generating sexualized images
Berlin power outage highlights flaws in German infrastructure
Japan on alert as heavy snowfall looms
Trump calls for 10% cap on credit card interest rates
Oman unveils Middle East’s first strategic cargo drone
Man killed in South Korea as strong winds topple signboard
China, Russia, Iran begin BRICS Plus naval drills in South Africa
Iran protests death toll rises to 65
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31