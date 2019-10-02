Central streets of Baku to be covered by fiber optic network

+ ↺ − 16 px

Until the end of the year, as part of the “Fiber to the Home” project, Baku Telephone Communications LLC (Baktelecom) of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Com

Presently, AzEuroTel telecommunication operator of Baktelecom LLC has begun reconstruction work at the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, and copper cables are being replaced with fiber optic lines. In the near future,apartments and non-residential premises in the reserve will be provided with high-speed multimedia services via optic cables will begin.

At the same time, on the central streets of Baku, which are part of the AzEuroTel office area, the work continues on updating the old communications infrastructure and setting up the optical network. The work on updating the network in over 5,000 apartments will be completed before the end of the year and AzEuroTel LLC will gradually provide the population with access to the fiber optic network.

Presently, broadband fiber optic network has been set up in about 60,000 apartments in Baku, and the reconstruction work continues in Yasamal, Khatai, Nizami, Garadagh and Surakhani districts.

News.Az

News.Az