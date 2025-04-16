Champions League: Arsenal edge Real Madrid, Inter outlast Bayern to book semifinal spots

+ ↺ − 16 px

Arsenal and Inter Milan have booked their places in the UEFA Champions League semifinals following dramatic results in their respective quarterfinal second-leg matches.

At the Santiago Bernabéu, Arsenal pulled off a memorable 2–1 away victory over Real Madrid to clinch their spot in the final four, News.Az reports.

The match had an intense start when Bukayo Saka missed a penalty in the 13th minute, a moment that could have rattled the Gunners. But the young forward redeemed himself in the 65th minute, opening the scoring with a composed finish.

Just two minutes later, Vinícius Júnior responded for Real Madrid, leveling the score and reigniting the home crowd. However, the match’s decisive moment came deep into stoppage time, when Gabriel Martinelli fired home in the 90+3rd minute, sealing the victory and sending Arsenal into the semifinals for the first time in over a decade.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan played out an intense 2–2 draw with Bayern Munich in Munich, which was enough for the Italian side to progress on aggregate.

Harry Kane opened the scoring for Bayern in the 52nd minute, giving the German side hope of a comeback. But Inter responded quickly — Lautaro Martínez equalized in the 58th minute, and just three minutes later, Benjamin Pavard struck to put the visitors ahead on the night.

Eric Dier drew the score again for Bayern in the 76th minute, but despite their efforts, the German champions could not find a winner. Inter’s aggregate advantage from the first leg proved decisive, sending them through to the semifinals for the second straight year.

News.Az