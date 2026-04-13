Dolce & Gabbana names ex-Gucci CEO as co-CEO

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Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has appointed former Gucci chief executive Stefano Cantino as its new co-CEO, marking a major leadership change at the company.

Cantino will work alongside current chair and CEO Alfonso Dolce as the brand accelerates its shift toward a broader lifestyle-focused strategy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The appointment follows a series of changes in Dolce & Gabbana’s leadership structure. Alfonso Dolce recently expanded his role after co-founder Stefano Gabbana stepped down as chair, while continuing to oversee the brand’s creative direction.

The company remains under the creative leadership of founders Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who continue to shape its design identity.

According to the company, Cantino’s appointment is part of a long-term strategy to evolve Dolce & Gabbana from a traditional fashion label into a global lifestyle brand.

The group said the leadership change reflects its ongoing growth and organizational transformation, aiming to strengthen its position in the competitive luxury market.

Cantino brings significant industry experience from his time at Gucci, one of the world’s most influential luxury brands. His appointment is expected to support Dolce & Gabbana’s expansion and modernization efforts.

News.Az