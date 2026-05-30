Champions League final: PSG vs Arsenal - team news and predicted lineups

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PSG are set to face unbeaten Arsenal in a blockbuster showdown between Europe’s most lethal attack and its strongest defence, with everything to know ahead of the clash.

A major final awaits in Budapest as reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain take on Premier League winners Arsenal in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League final at the Puskás Arena on Saturday evening, News.Az reports.

Luis Enrique’s dominant PSG side are aiming to become the first French club to win back-to-back European titles.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are determined to finally lift the prestigious trophy, 20 years after their first attempt at continental glory ended in disappointment.

PSG vs Arsenal: Match preview

As Paris Saint-Germain prepare for another opportunity to claim European supremacy, their recent success also highlights what might have been for former star Kylian Mbappé.

While Mbappé faces challenges at his new club, PSG stand on the brink of a second consecutive Champions League title—something they were unable to achieve during his time in Paris.

Under serial winner Luis Enrique, PSG have focused on building a cohesive team structure rather than relying on individual superstars.

Enrique himself is close to making history, potentially joining Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Bob Paisley, and Zinedine Zidane as a three-time European Cup-winning manager. After a solid but unremarkable league phase, PSG significantly improved in the knockout rounds.

They have eliminated Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool, and most recently Bayern Munich, and currently lead the competition with 44 goals.

PSG are just one goal away from matching Barcelona’s record of 45 goals set in the 1999-2000 season. They have scored in all but one European match this campaign and netted multiple goals in seven of their eight knockout fixtures.

Despite a 2-1 defeat to Paris FC in their final Ligue 1 match, their domestic title had already been secured. Bradley Barcola’s goal in that game extended PSG’s scoring streak to 27 consecutive matches, giving them strong momentum heading into the final.

This final is also the first since the 2019-20 season to feature two domestic champions, when PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

For Arsenal, the narrative is equally significant. Their last final appearance came 20 years ago, when they suffered a painful defeat to Barcelona in Paris.

Now led by Mikel Arteta, a former assistant to Arsène Wenger, Arsenal are one match away from a historic Premier League and Champions League double.

Although some critics have suggested they had a favourable route to the final, Arsenal secured top position in the league phase with a perfect performance. They went on to eliminate Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting Lisbon, and Atlético Madrid to reach Budapest.

The Gunners remain unbeaten in Europe this season, setting a new 14-game Champions League record. Their defensive record has also been outstanding, with nine clean sheets.

Arsenal arrive in the final on a five-match winning run, including a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace that came before their Premier League title celebrations.

While many of their wins have been narrow, their consistency has been clear. Having beaten PSG in last season’s league phase before being eliminated by them in the semi-finals, Arteta’s side will be eager for revenge on Saturday.

PSG vs Arsenal: Team news

PSG manager Luis Enrique rested several key players in their final league match, but the decision to start Ousmane Dembélé proved costly after he was substituted inside 27 minutes with a calf issue.

The Ballon d’Or winner’s injury is believed to be precautionary, and Dembélé has since indicated he will be fit to start alongside Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in PSG’s attacking line.

Both sides are dealing with defensive concerns ahead of the final.

For PSG, left-back Nuno Mendes is expected to recover from a thigh issue, but right-back Achraf Hakimi is ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during the first-leg clash with Bayern Munich.

In his absence, Luis Enrique is likely to use midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery as a makeshift right-back.

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier remains doubtful with a thigh problem, though Matvey Safonov has established himself as the preferred option.

Arsenal face similar issues on the right side of defence. First-choice right-back Jurrien Timber has been sidelined since March with a groin injury.

Although he has recently returned to training, his readiness for a starting role after an eight-week absence remains uncertain. Ben White is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

Mikel Arteta’s earlier experiment with Declan Rice at right-back was unsuccessful, leaving young defender Cristhian Mosquera as a potential option to deal with PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

This would be a major test, particularly if Timber is not fully fit.

In attack, Noni Madueke is expected to recover from a minor hamstring issue but is likely to be replaced by Bukayo Saka regardless.

Predicted line-ups

PSG: Safonov; Zaïre-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Saka, Ødegaard, Trossard; Gyökeres

News.Az