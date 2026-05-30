Yandex metrika counter

UFC Macau: Rodrigo Vera knocks out Kangjie Zhu in debut - VIDEO

  • Sports
  • Share
UFC Macau: Rodrigo Vera knocks out Kangjie Zhu in debut - VIDEO
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Rodrigo Vera made the most of his second UFC opportunity, News.Az reports, citing MMA Junkie.

Vera (22-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) impressed in his octagon debut when he knocked out Kangjie Zhu (21-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC) with a counter left and a series of right hands at the 1:50 mark of Round 1 during Saturday’s prelims at UFC Fight Night 277 at Galaxy Macau in China.

Vera was not selected by either coach Michael Bisping or Daniel Cormier for Season 34 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” but later received a short-notice call-up to face Zhu.

The 30-year-old Peruvian is now riding a 14-fight winning streak.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      