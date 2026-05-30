UFC Macau: Rodrigo Vera knocks out Kangjie Zhu in debut - VIDEO

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Rodrigo Vera made the most of his second UFC opportunity, News.Az reports, citing MMA Junkie.

Vera (22-1-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) impressed in his octagon debut when he knocked out Kangjie Zhu (21-5 MMA, 0-1 UFC) with a counter left and a series of right hands at the 1:50 mark of Round 1 during Saturday’s prelims at UFC Fight Night 277 at Galaxy Macau in China.

🇵🇪 Rodrigo Vera sa brutalnim levim krošeom! Nokaut prva runda!#UFCMacaupic.twitter.com/1T3frfSsZm — Kavez MMA (@KavezMma) May 30, 2026

Vera was not selected by either coach Michael Bisping or Daniel Cormier for Season 34 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” but later received a short-notice call-up to face Zhu.

The 30-year-old Peruvian is now riding a 14-fight winning streak.

News.Az