Djokovic knocked out of French Open by teenager Fonseca

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Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca produced a major upset at the French Open on Friday, defeating Novak Djokovic in the third round and ending the Serbian star’s latest bid to claim a record 25th Grand Slam title, News.Az reports, citing France 24.

Novak Djokovic’s latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam ended with a defeat to Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

The 19-year-old Fonseca rallied from two sets down for the second straight match to stun Djokovic, winning 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after four hours and 53 minutes.

Fonseca is through to the last 16 of a major for the first time. He will next play two-time Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud or American 24th seed Tommy Paul.

News.Az