Iga Swiatek reaches French Open last 16

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Four-time champion Iga Swiatek moved into the last 16 of the French Open on Friday after defeating fellow Polish player Magda Linette 6-4, 6-4 in their all-Polish clash, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Swiatek will next meet in-form Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who is on a 14-match winning streak on clay this season after claiming titles in Madrid and Rouen.

The third seed had to recover from an early 2-0 deficit against her 35th-ranked opponent, who had beaten her in their most recent meeting in Miami in March.

Swiatek broke serve three times in the opening set to take control, before building a 4-1 lead in the second set.

She briefly stumbled while trying to close out the match but ultimately secured victory in one hour and 25 minutes on another hot day at Roland Garros.

Earlier, 15th seed Kostyuk continued her strong form with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

News.Az