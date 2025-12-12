Changan Auto expands EV sales to Italy and Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese automaker Changan Automobile is expanding into Italy and Spain with the launch of two fully electric vehicles, followed next year by plug-in hybrid versions.

Chongqing-based Changan, part of the second wave of Chinese carmakers entering Europe, already sells vehicles in Germany, the UK, and Norway. In Italy, it will offer Deepal S05 and S07 SUVs starting at €39,990 and €44,990, respectively. Plug-in hybrid versions are expected by the second quarter of 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite southern Europe’s slower adoption of electric vehicles, Changan sees growing interest in Italy. The company plans to introduce eight models in Europe over three years, build a network of over 1,000 dealers by 2030, and invest €2 billion in the region. Italy alone will have about 100 dealerships.

Changan is also exploring the European market for light commercial vehicles, aiming to strengthen its presence and convince consumers of the quality of its products.

