Charles to reign as 'King Charles III'

Britain's former Prince Charles will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III now that he is monarch, Clarence House has confirmed, News.az reports citing BBC.

There was some doubt over whether the royal would choose to adopt his own name or follow in royal tradition and select another such as George.

Britain's national broadcaster announced that Clarence House, the official residence of Charles when Prince of Wales, had confirmed: "The new King will officially be known as King Charles III."





