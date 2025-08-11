Chicago mass shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 22-year-old woman was killed and five others wounded early Sunday in a mass shooting at a large outdoor gathering on North La Cross Avenue in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood, police said.

The shooting occurred around 2:48 a.m., when officers responding to reports of a crowd found six people suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman, struck in the back, was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Victims included two 18-year-old males and a 17-year-old boy, two of whom were in critical condition. A 29-year-old man was also critically injured, while a 29-year-old woman sustained a non-life-threatening elbow wound.

No arrests have been made, and a motive remains under investigation.

Police reported two additional shootings in the same neighborhood within three hours:

4:37 a.m., West Maypole Avenue — An 18-year-old man died after being shot in the back; another 18-year-old was wounded in the arm following an argument with a gunman in a vehicle.

About 1 hour before the mass shooting, North Lamon Avenue — A 20-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the arm but is in good condition.

Authorities have not determined if the incidents are connected. The shootings follow a mass shooting in Baltimore less than a day earlier that left one dead and five wounded, including a 5-year-old girl.

