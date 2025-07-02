China again urges citizens to avoid traveling to Iran

China on Wednesday once again urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran.

The Chinese Embassy in Iran issued a notice advising Chinese nationals to refrain from traveling to Iran for the time being, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It said despite the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran, the security situation in Iran is still complex.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry already advised its nationals to avoid traveling to Iran.

The embassy urged Chinese nationals in Iran to strictly adhere to safety reminders, prepare for emergencies, and avoid sensitive areas.

A conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites, drawing retaliation from Iran.

The US also joined the war and bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities.

The 12-day conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

