China and Egypt wrap up joint naval exercises in Mediterranean

China and Egypt wrapped up joint naval exercises on Wednesday, marking Beijing’s expansion of military influence in the eastern Mediterranean. The exercises featured a guided missile destroyer from the PLA Navy's 46th escort task group, News.Az reports citing The New Arab.

Naval vessels from the Chinese People's Liberation Army took part in drills, training, and a flotilla ceremony with their Egyptian counterparts off the coast of Alexandria, which began on Monday and ended Wednesday, as part of a five-day visit by Beijing's naval forces.The exercises were perceived, by some, as another projection of Chinese military power far beyond its borders, as the US holds more visible shows of strength in the East Asia region.The Egyptian and Chinese militaries have upped their cooperation in recent years, including in 2019 when a Chinese-built, Egyptian-operated submarine was the centrepiece of exercises in the Mediterranean, although the two countries have enjoyed long-historical relations, particularly during the rule of Gamal Abdel Nasser.Egypt became the first Arab and African country to recognise the new communist regime in Beijing in 1956, while China provided support to Cairo during the Tripartite Aggression later that year.Since the 1979 Camp David Accords, when hostilities between Egypt and Israel ended, the US has become a strong ally of Cairo with Washington allocating $1.3 billion in annual military aid to the country and equipping the army and air force with much of its hardware.Still, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has pursued closer ties with China and Russia since becoming president in 2014 following a coup a year earlier.China and Chinese businesses have also been keen investors in Egypt, particularly in ambitious infrastructure projects planned by Sisi such as the New Administrative Capital outside Cairo.On a popular level, the Egyptian public also appears to back closer ties with China, with a majority of respondents in a Washington Institute poll preferring closer relations with Beijing than Washington.Egypt officially became a member of BRICS this year, with China a key player in the bloc, while Cairo is also a dialogue partner in the Beijing-led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

