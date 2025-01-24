China and Vietnam vow to strengthen bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

China and Vietnam committed to advancing the creation of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, emphasizing its strategic importance, as the two nations marked the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations in Beijing on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attended a reception celebrating the anniversary, saying that the friendship between China and Vietnam has grown stronger over the past 75 years.Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, better benefiting the two peoples.

