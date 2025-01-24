China and Vietnam vow to strengthen bilateral ties
China and Vietnam committed to advancing the creation of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, emphasizing its strategic importance, as the two nations marked the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations in Beijing on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attended a reception celebrating the anniversary, saying that the friendship between China and Vietnam has grown stronger over the past 75 years.
Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China is willing to work with Vietnam to promote the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and countries, better benefiting the two peoples.