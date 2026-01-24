China-ASEAN experts discuss frontier AI development, governance

+ ↺ − 16 px

Experts from China and across the ASEAN grouping gathered for the 2026 China-ASEAN AI Capacity-Building Training Program and High-Level Seminar on AI Frontier Technologies and Governance to discuss cooperation and capacity building, News.az reports, citing BBC.

The gathering of over 100 representatives here on Friday worked to find common ground and exchange views on frontier artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and security challenges, against the backdrop of rapid technological change and rising governance concerns.

In his remarks, Hou Zengguang, vice president of the Chinese Association of Automation and professor at the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that the deep integration of AI with automation and digital technologies is reshaping the global development landscape and profoundly influencing production and daily life.

Hou noted that China has accumulated rich experience in research, technology development and industrial application in the field of automation, which can contribute to global scientific and technological advancement.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Khan, director and representative to UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, said AI is reshaping industries, societies and global cooperation patterns. While bringing unprecedented opportunities, it also poses profound challenges, he said, adding that promoting inclusive cooperation and building a fair and equitable AI governance system has become a shared task for all stakeholders.

ASEAN countries stand at a critical juncture, said Aung Kyaw Myat, president of the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific, noting that AI capacity building must be a priority.

For his part, Ewe Hong Tat, president of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman, said that AI is rapidly influencing economic structures, public services, national security and societal well-being.

"While its potential is immense, it also raises important questions relating to governance, ethics, cybersecurity, standards, and public trust. These challenges cannot be addressed by any single institution or nation alone, and they require close alignment between government, academia, industry, and international partners," he said.

During the seminar, roundtable discussions were also held on AI education and capacity building, and the prospects for China-ASEAN AI cooperation.

