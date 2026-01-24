xAI developing AI-powered 'For You' tabs on X for personalized content

xAI developing AI-powered 'For You' tabs on X for personalized content

xAI, the AI company behind Grok, is actively working on developing topic-specific "For You" tabs on X (formerly Twitter).

Announced by reliable insider DogeDesigner (@cb_doge), the feature aims to create customised feeds using advanced AI curation, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Users may soon access a dedicated AI-focused tab delivering high-quality artificial intelligence content, free from political rage bait, low-effort posts and divisive noise.

This promises a cleaner, more signal-rich experience for enthusiasts and could transform how niche topics are discovered and engaged with on the platform.

The initiative reflects xAI’s ongoing efforts to refine algorithmic recommendations and reduce toxicity in social feeds.

News.Az