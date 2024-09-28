China-ASEAN Expo draws record number of exhibitors

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) wrapped up on Saturday in Nanning, Guangxi, attracting a record 3,300 exhibitors, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The expo featured 3,300 exhibitors, with 2,004 participating in the main exhibition area in Nanning. Among them were 740 enterprises from ASEAN countries, according to Wei Zhaohui, secretary-general of the CAEXPO Secretariat.A new section was introduced this year to highlight strategic emerging industries, showcasing the latest developments and technologies in fields such as digital technology, new energy and intelligent connected vehicles.This year's expo saw the signing of 109 projects, with 69 percent of them focused on manufacturing. These projects involved key sectors such as new chemical materials, new energy and energy storage, non-ferrous metals and machinery and equipment, as well as emerging industries including low-carbon polymer materials and high-end semiconductor chemical materials.Since its inception in 2004, CAEXPO has actively built a platform for ASEAN enterprises to enter the Chinese market. The 22nd CAEXPO is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 17 to 21, 2025, with Myanmar as the country of honor.

News.Az