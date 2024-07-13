China, Belarus to launch next phase of joint military drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said on Saturday that a joint military drill with Belarusian troops will move forward to the next phase, which will include live-fire training exercises with various weapons as well as anti-terrorism operations, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Eagle Assault 2024, an 11-day drill, began Monday in the Brest region, 64 kilometers (40 miles) from Belarus' border with Ukraine. More than 100 Chinese troops are expected to stay in Belarus until July 19."During the training, troops from both sides learn from each other's strengths and weaknesses, solidify their military skills, and continuously strengthen their ability to coordinate, steadily improving the quality and effectiveness of the training, and enhancing mutual trust and friendship," Global Times reported, citing a PLA statement.In the next phase, troops will conduct live-fire training exercises with different weapons, as well as joint anti-terrorism operations, it added.Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said troops will engage in "anti-terrorism" exercises such as airborne assault, river crossing, and residential combat.Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko maintains close ties with Russia. It allowed Russia to transfer some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in 2023 and has sought close ties with China.Belarus has recently joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SC), which was founded in 2001 to address security concerns in Central Asia.

News.Az