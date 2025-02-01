News.az
Tag:
Defense Cooperation
Azerbaijan, Türkiye conclude 17th high-level military dialogue in Baku
19 Dec 2025-17:35
South Korea, Indonesia discuss defense industry cooperation
01 Nov 2025-14:36
Azerbaijan, UK ink defense cooperation plan
30 Oct 2025-15:11
Azerbaijan, Bosnia discuss 2026 defense cooperation plan
08 Oct 2025-15:09
Pakistan, Indonesia discuss boosting defense cooperation
16 Jul 2025-02:00
India-Israel defense cooperation: From covert deals to strategic alliance
16 May 2025-00:30
Defense, security co-op among Turkic states holds strategic significance: TURKPA chief
15 Apr 2025-15:35
Japan and NATO vow stronger defense cooperation to counter Russia and China
09 Apr 2025-19:55
Hungary and Serbia sign strategic defense cooperation agreement
02 Apr 2025-21:57
Ukraine and Spain strengthen defense ties with new agreement
14 Mar 2025-20:34
