China builds first quantum network to hunt dark matter

Chinese scientists have developed the world’s first quantum sensor network designed to search for dark matter, linking laboratories more than 300 kilometers apart in the cities of Hefei and Hangzhou.

The breakthrough introduces an ultra-sensitive system aimed at detecting axions, hypothetical particles believed to be a leading candidate for dark matter. Dark matter is estimated to make up more than a quarter of the universe, yet remains invisible and detectable only through its gravitational effects, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The research team from the University of Science and Technology of China deployed five synchronized quantum sensors across the two cities. By requiring signals to appear simultaneously at multiple sites, the network filters out local interference, significantly improving detection accuracy.

Scientists also applied new quantum amplification techniques to strengthen weak signals by up to one hundred times. Extended coherence times allow the sensors to observe potential particle interactions over longer periods, increasing the likelihood of capturing rare events.

During two months of observation, no confirmed dark matter signal was detected. However, the experiment established the strongest constraints yet on axion interactions within a specific mass range, surpassing previous astronomical limits by up to forty times in parts of that range.

Researchers say the next goal is to expand the quantum network nationally and eventually into space. If successful, the technology could transform future efforts to uncover the universe’s hidden structure and solve one of modern physics’ greatest mysteries.

