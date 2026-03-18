Toyota recalls over 144,000 vehicles in the US

Toyota recalls over 144,000 vehicles in the US

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Toyota is recalling certain non-hybrid 2022-2025 Lexus NX, 2023-2026 RX, and 2024-2026 TX models, with around 144,200 vehicles affected in the U.S. due to safety concerns.

The backup camera feed in the multimedia system display may become blank when shifting into reverse under a specific condition. This can cause the vehicle to not meet a federal safety standard, increasing the risk of a crash with a person during a backing event, News.Az reports, citing Toyota.

For all involved vehicles, Lexus dealers will update the backup camera software or, if needed, replace the backup camera, at no cost to the customer.

Owners of involved vehicles will be notified by mid-May 2026.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is current as of today’s filing date and is subject to change thereafter. To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Lexus.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information.

For any additional questions, Lexus customer support is also available by calling the Lexus Guest Experience Center at 1.800.255.3987.

News.Az