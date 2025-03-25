China commits to 'true multilateralism' and protecting the UN's central role

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has pledged to practice "true multilateralism" and safeguard the central role of the UN, advocating for "global governance" based on broad consultation, collective contribution, and mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks on Monday at the international symposium, themed Strengthen the Role of the United Nations and Promote Multilateralism, hosted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Wang said the international community hopes for all nations to unite and collaborate to uphold righteousness, defend fairness and justice, protect global peace and stability, and foster worldwide development and prosperity.

"Together, we will bring stability to a changing and turbulent world, inject positive energy in building a more just and equitable global governance system, and work toward the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind," the foreign minister said.

Over 100 individuals attended the symposium, including representatives from 50 countries, international and regional organizations in China, UN officials, representatives from relevant departments, as well as experts and scholars.

