China conducts patrol operation in Taiwan Straits

China's Ministry of Transport has carried out a patrol and law enforcement operation in the Taiwan Straits.

The operation, jointly conducted by the ministry's Fujian Maritime Safety Administration and its East China Sea rescue bureau on August 17-18, was aimed at enhancing traffic management and emergency rescue capabilities in the Taiwan Straits to ensure the safety of vessels, facilities and personnel, the Ministry of Transport said, News.Az reports citing Chinese media.Since the fishing season began off China's southeastern coast on August 16, a large number of fishing ships have sailed into the Taiwan Straits, increasing the risk of vessel collisions, according to the ministry.The operation, involving a fleet of three public service ships, lasted 30.5 hours and covered a total distance of 413 nautical miles.

